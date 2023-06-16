First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 96 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.

Shares of FDS traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $426.23. The company had a trading volume of 57,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,570. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

