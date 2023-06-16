First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.57. Approximately 489,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 955,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $164,000.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

