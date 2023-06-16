First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.77 and last traded at $39.77. 796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $15.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48.

Get First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period.

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.