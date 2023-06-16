First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. 2,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,453. The company has a market capitalization of $650.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $52.63.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

