FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,100 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the May 15th total of 806,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $1,027,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $1,027,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,600 shares of company stock worth $4,898,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

FirstCash Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after buying an additional 194,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 11,757.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1,230.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $94.47. The company had a trading volume of 147,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $105.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.49 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 22.72%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.