Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,010,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 3.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $304,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Fiserv stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FI. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.