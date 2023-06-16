Flagstone Financial Management Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012,927 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,254,000 after purchasing an additional 965,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.