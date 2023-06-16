Flagstone Financial Management Buys New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Flagstone Financial Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE UNP opened at $205.92 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

