Flagstone Financial Management Purchases Shares of 10,553 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.3% of Flagstone Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

