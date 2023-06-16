flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,366,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,025,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

OTCMKTS:FNNTF remained flat at $8.35 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,708. flatexDEGIRO has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

