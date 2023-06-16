Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.68 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $33.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $72,336.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,416,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,141 shares of company stock valued at $146,427. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

