Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.33. 3,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.