Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.33. 3,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 194.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

