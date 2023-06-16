ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Director Sells $5,845,420.00 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) Director Alexander Ott sold 301,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $5,845,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,116.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ForgeRock Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ForgeRock by 222.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ForgeRock by 600.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.