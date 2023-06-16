Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.42

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.42 and traded as high as $74.08. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 140 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

