Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.29-$3.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.18.

Fortive stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after buying an additional 700,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortive by 493.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,987,000 after purchasing an additional 543,300 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

