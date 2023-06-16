Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Trading Down 11.1%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) dropped 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 93,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 167,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$21.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

