Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 122.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,057 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,391,000 after buying an additional 386,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Articles

