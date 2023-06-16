Freemont Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 29,900 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 167.9% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $255.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $811.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.09.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.