Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $488,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,741,000 after purchasing an additional 720,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NIO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.