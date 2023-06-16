Freemont Management S.A. Sells 866 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.24 and a 200 day moving average of $292.65. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

