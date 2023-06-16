Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Update

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Freightos Price Performance

CRGO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 57,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,724. Freightos has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Freightos

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Freightos in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Freightos from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freightos in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Freightos in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Freightos in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Freightos in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freightos in the 1st quarter worth $5,313,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

See Also

