FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAC Emerald Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

