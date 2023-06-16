G999 (G999) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, G999 has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $5,085.84 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

