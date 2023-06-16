G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $2,925.22 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00044831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00033948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

