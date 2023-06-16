Gala (GALA) Trading Down 17.2% This Week

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Gala has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $521.40 million and $46.75 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,228,251,627 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

