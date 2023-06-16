Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,232,000 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 789,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Performance

Ganfeng Lithium Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

Featured Articles

