Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Valentin Sribar Sells 420 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:ITGet Rating) EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IT stock opened at $356.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner (NYSE:ITGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

