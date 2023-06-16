GateToken Market Capitalization Tops $389.28 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $389.28 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00015637 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018342 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00018669 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,466.87 or 1.00054510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,804,275 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,804,275.19933571 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.92671724 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,113,438.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

