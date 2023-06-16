Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,028,200 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the May 15th total of 1,221,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GENGF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,156. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.11.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.