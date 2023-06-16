Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $698.88 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $698.88 million and $377,263.79 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $4.66 or 0.00018223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015600 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,564.50 or 0.99986840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.05952773 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,335,412.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

