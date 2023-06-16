Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.15

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.15 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 21.90 ($0.27), with a volume of 1178325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.27).

Gem Diamonds Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £30.55 million, a P/E ratio of 360.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds.

