Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 90.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gentherm by 192.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Stories

