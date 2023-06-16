Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.85. 172,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,962. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.72. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.