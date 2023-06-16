George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $126.63

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.63 and traded as low as $114.27. George Weston shares last traded at $114.46, with a volume of 604 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston to C$183.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.55.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Other and Intersegment. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which refers to the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

