German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 68,584 shares.The stock last traded at $29.52 and had previously closed at $29.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $862.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.67.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.10). German American Bancorp had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $63.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $166,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,540,858.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 1,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $47,214.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,143,709. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,718 shares of company stock valued at $308,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $13,622,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after buying an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 102,098 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,864.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 58,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 55,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 255,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 49,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

Further Reading

