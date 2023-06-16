GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.12. 39,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 64,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GHRS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

GH Research Stock Up 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GH Research by 31,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 147,581 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

