GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Dale R. Brown Sells 2,680 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GitLab Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $29,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.