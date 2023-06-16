GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Dale R. Brown Sells 2,680 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
GitLab Stock Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $70.96.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
