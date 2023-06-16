GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 3.1% on Insider Selling

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.79. Approximately 267,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,830,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

Specifically, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 55,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

GitLab Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in GitLab by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 55.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 7.0% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.