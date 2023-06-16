Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 66000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Glacier Media Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$26.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.22 million for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

