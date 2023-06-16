Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Down 42.0% in May

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.8 %

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

