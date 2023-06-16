Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Up 63.4% in May

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the May 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,932,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GDSI remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,247. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
