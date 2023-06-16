Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GLFGF stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Global Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

