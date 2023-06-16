Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

