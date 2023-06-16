Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,050,000 after purchasing an additional 183,211 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWO opened at $242.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.38 and a 12 month high of $248.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

