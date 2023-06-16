Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,046 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 759,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $198.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.