Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating) were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 2,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 562.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF

The Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (CHIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Health Care 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the health care sector. The index includes A shares. CHIH was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

