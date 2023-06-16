Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Up 107.7% in May

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the May 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Performance

SOCL traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 4,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,108. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Social Media Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 160,055 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 44,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period.

About Global X Social Media Index ETF

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.