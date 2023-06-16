Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 115,634.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,867,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,664 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after buying an additional 964,143 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,949,000 after buying an additional 761,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $9,346,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

