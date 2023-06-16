GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,455,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.44. The company had a trading volume of 90,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.