GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

TXN opened at $178.48 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

